Attack on Plateau travellers wickedly motivated – Buhari

The Presidency on Saturday condemned the attack on travellers by suspected bandits in Jos, Plateau State.

The hoodlums had in the early hours of Saturday killed 22 people during an attack on a travelling party along Gada-Biyu road in the Jos North local government area of the state.

The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

Several other passengers were injured in the attack.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, the Presidency described the attack on the travellers as unacceptable, heinous, and a complete contradiction to religious teachings in the country.

The statement read: “It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong.

“However, to be clear, this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation – but rather a direct, brazen, and wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choosing.

“With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear this was a well-conceived and pre-arranged assault on a known target, location and religious persuasion of the travellers, not an opportunist ambush.

“The Presidency offers condolences to the families of the victims and continues to liaise closely with the local authorities – including security, the police, and governmental agencies.

“These kinds of attacks on our country’s citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand a complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions of our nation.

“The Presidency stands steadfast with both Christians and Muslims at this time in condemnation of this latest attack and expects and insists that justice is swiftly – but fairly – delivered to the perpetrators.”

