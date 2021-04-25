Attack on security agents in Rivers unjustified, barbaric – Wike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Attack on security agents in Rivers unjustified, barbaric – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday condemned “the barbaric and dastardly” attack on security personnel in the state.
Gunmen had on Saturday night killed four soldiers and two policemen in security checkpoints along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre local government area of the state.
The incident occurred a few hours after a combined team of the police, Nigerian Army and Department of State Service (DSS) personnel raided the operational facility of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Awomama Village, Oru East local government area of Imo State and killed seven suspected militias.
In a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt, Wike said there was no justification for the heinous attack on the security agents.
He said: “There is no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on the legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the state.
READ ALSO: IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers
“The government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.
“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences.”
The governor, who charged the security agencies to be vigilant, said the government and people of Rivers “are in solidarity with them at this difficult time of unwarranted and mindless violence.”
He also directed the security agents to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack for prosecution.
