Attack on Zulum won't dampen morale of security agencies fighting insurgency –IGP | Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the attack on the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum would not dampen the morale of police officers and other security agencies fighting insurgency in the North-East.

The IGP, who condemned the attack on Zulum by Boko Haram insurgents last Friday, condoled with the families and friends of those killed during the attack.

Terrorist Boko Haram members had attacked the governor’s convoy along Monguno–Cross Kawua road, while he was en route Baga, killing about 30 security operatives.

In a statement signed by the Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, on Sunday, Adamu said he had directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo, to work with the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Bello Makwashi and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation, towards ensuring adequate medical care for the officers injured during the attack.

The statement further read, “While condoling the families and friends of those killed during the attack, the IGP reassures the country, particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security, especially in the state has not and will not be dampened by the incident.

“Rather, the incident has further served as an impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the Force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.”

The IGP urged Nigerians to maintain their support and trust for the Nigeria Police Force “as it strives to make the country safer and more secure.”

Zulum’s convoy was reportedly attacked again on Sunday morning by the terrorists.

