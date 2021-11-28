Attackers of Jos correctional centre trapped in facility – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCoS) on Sunday confirmed the attack on the Jos Correctional Centre in Plateau State.

Gunmen had on Sunday afternoon invaded the correctional centre ostensibly to free inmates and engaged security personnel attached to the facility in a fierce gun duel.

The NCoS Public Relations Officer, Francis Enobore, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said some of the attackers are still trapped inside the correctional centre with soldiers from the State Task Force, Operation Safe Haven surrounding the facility.

The statement read:

“The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State, came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.

“The invaders arrived at the Custodial Center at about 17:20 hours and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.



“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.

“The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. An update will be made available as the event unfolds.”

