Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train behind raid on Kuje prison – Gumi

The controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, said on Wednesday the attackers of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna passenger train were behind Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.

Terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the facility and released over 600 inmates.

Although some of the inmates had been recaptured by security agents, over 400 others including 64 Boko Haram insurgents are currently at large.

Four people including an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed in the attack.

In a statement issued by his media consultant, Tukur Mamu, the cleric said he shared intelligence reports with a committee set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and security agencies on the terrorists.

He, however, claimed that they failed to act on the reports.

A few hours after Gumi made the claim, the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group released a 38 seconds video on Wednesday, showing how its men fired their way into the correctional facility.

He said: “And even on the tendency and threat to attack targets and other facilities of interest like the Kuje Correctional Centre attacks, I have shared that intelligence with the security agencies and the committee that was constituted by CDS Gen. Lucky Irabo.

“I can confirm without a doubt that the Kuje Correctional Centre attack was executed and coordinated by the same group that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train because they gave indications of imminent attacks to that effect which I shared.

“For the records, they requested for the release of 51 of their members. But through the power of dialogue and engagement I was able to singlehandedly scale that number to only 10 and communicated with audio backing the development to the relevant authorities.

“There was an unnecessary delay on giving them even precise feedback by the government and now they have not only succeeded in carrying out another successful attack that indicts the nature of our intelligence and capacity to respond promptly but has also succeeded in releasing dozens of their members which would have been averted if the action has been taken to give them only 10 and secure the release of the train victims.”

