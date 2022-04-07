Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train release BoA MD, threaten to kill other captives (Video)

The Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Mr. Alwan Ali-Hassan, has been freed by terrorists who kidnapped him during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack some days ago.

His captors, in a video posted on Twitter by Bulama Bukarti, a Senior Conflict Analyst at the Tony Blair Institute, said his release was as a result of his old age and to honour the holy month of Ramadan.

The video featured terrorist Alwan Ali-Hassan standing with four heavily armed men in military uniform, while they spoke in Hausa.

One of the terrorists noted: “We are the ones who kidnapped the people on the train. We decided to release this man (Ali-Hassan) only because of the honour of the month of Ramadan and because of his old age. He has been pleading since we kidnapped him.

“This is to further show the government that the train attack was a tip of the iceberg, it is just a little of what we can do”, he said.

Read also: Additional 14 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train found alive – NRC

Another terrorist added that they didn’t want money, insisting that the government was aware of what they really wanted and must do the needful, otherwise they would “turn their abode into an abattoir”.

Ali-Hassan, who was allowed to speak, also confirmed the reason for his release.

He identified with other victims under the custody of the terrorists, urging the government to take necessary steps in order to secure their release.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now