Attackers of Jos Prison were cattle rustlers —Head of Facility

The Head of Facility of the Jos Correctional Centre, Samuel Aguda, has identified the gunmen who attacked the Center on Sunday as cattle rustlers from Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

Aguda, who made this known while briefing newsmen in Jos on Monday, said he was able to identify the attackers who laid siege to the Center where one official and nine inmates were killed.

He also confirmed that six inmates were injured while 252 inmates escaped, just as 12 have been recaptured so far.

“The attackers were suspected cattle rustlers from Barkin Ladi. We were able to identify them.

“Some of the inmates took part in attacking us because they gave them rifles from our armory. 10 escapees were captured while two were brought back by their parents.

“We are hoping that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the escapees will be arrested. We have learned one or two lessons from this incident, we want to assure that this will not happen again.”‘

Aguda, however, debunked stories that some of the invaders were trapped inside the facility during the invasion, saying that no invader was trapped inside as those who invaded the place escaped without being arrested, except for one of them who was killed by security operatives.

