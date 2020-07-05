Attackers of UN chopper will face severe consequences —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the latest “cowardly” attack on a United Nations helicopter would not go without severe consequences.

At least two people including a five-year- old child were killed in the attack carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said the perpetrators of the attack on UN aid helicopter in the North East were on the back foot.

He added that the terrorists’ increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they were strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.

According to him, the Boko Haram elements have been under intense pressure from the military.

READ ALSO: 75 Boko Haram insurgents killed in June –Defence Headquarters

The president said: “This latest cowardly attack on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rearguard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.

“Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five year old baby, would not go without severe consequences.

“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.”

“The security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of this administration, and we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions