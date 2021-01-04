Attacks by insurgents stalling govt projects in Northeast –Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume has stated that the deadly attacks launched by insurgents are stalling projects approved by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Northeast.

Ndume who stated this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, lamented that insecurity was hampering the successful execution of Federal Government’s road projects in the region.

During the interview, Senator Ndume said that the construction and rehabilitation of some major roads approved by the government have been abandoned due to Boko Haram terrorists.

He said; “The Dikwa-Marte-Monguno road which was approved for N60.273bn and the Numan road linking Borno and Adamawa approved for N15.527bn.

“The third is the road from Gombi-Biu linking Adamawa and Borno also approved for N7.643bn.

“It has also embarked on reconstruction and rehabilitation of the dilapidated Biu- Azare – Shaffa- Garkida federal highway linking Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa, but the workers were forced to vacate the site due to activities of the insurgents.

“Damaturu-Maiduguri has been allocated but as you can see the work has stopped. Also, the road from Buni Yadi- Biu was also abandoned. Even passengers don’t pass through the road regularly due to the threat posed by the terrorist,” Senator Ndume noted.

