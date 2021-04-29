Attacks in South-East a pre-planned strategy to invade Igbo land ---Ohanaeze | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Attacks in South-East a pre-planned strategy to invade Igbo land —Ohanaeze
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lamented the escalating insecurity in the South-East, linking it to ‘infiltrators’ who are bent on unleashing mayhem amongst security agencies and the residents.
According to Ohanaeze, this menace may be a pre-planned strategy to invade Igbo land.
This was contained in a communique issued on Wednesday, and jointly signed by President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Prof.George Obiozor and the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay.
This was shortly after an emergency caucus meeting of the organization held in Enugu.
The organization mentioned some of the heinous crimes to include the violent attacks on Correctional centre Owerri, the state police headquarters and the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo further lamented the attack on Federal high court Abakaliki, in Ebonyi state and the Monday, April 26 attack on Fulani community at Igbariam, Anambra state.
READ ALSO: Ohanaeze insists on 2023 Igbo Presidency
The organisation urged the Federal government to ensure thorough investigations into these crimes in order to allay the fears of the populace.
“In the recent past, there has been a spate of violent attacks on some institutions in South East of Nigeria; examples include the Correctional Center, State Police Headquarters and the country home of the Governor of Imo State all in Imo State.
“These attacks were clinically conducted by the perpetrators and to this extent do not bear the usual and known signature of local operators.
“Such dastardly acts are not in Igbo character. Ohanaeze urges the security agencies to trace the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to book”.
“Ohanaeze reviewed the incidents of criminalities that have occurred in South East of Nigeria in the recent past and concludes that going by the sophistication and capacity of the likely perpetrators that some powerful elements or groups could be deliberately orchestrating violence to justify a preplanned and predetermined invasion of South East of Nigeria.
“Ohanaeze, therefore, requests the Federal Government to investigate seriously the nature and sophistication of the crimes that are taking place in South East of Nigeria in the interest of all,” the communique reads.
