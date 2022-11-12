Attacks: INEC to deploy army, DSS, others to facilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to deploy a team of security operatives to all its facilities across the country.

The commission’s resolution followed recent attacks on its offices in Osun and Ogun States by hoodlums.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Security Committee, Modibbo Alkali, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the commission took the decision at a meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja.

The meeting, according to him, reviewed the cases of violence during campaigns by political parties across the country.

The INEC commissioner revealed that purveyors of hate speech and other acts capable of inciting violence during the elections would be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

The statement read: “With 105 days to the 2023 General Election, the meeting noted with grave concern the recent attacks on INEC facilities in Ogun and Osun States.

“Similarly troubling is the rising incidents of attacks on supporters and facilities of political parties, ostensibly by political opponents, so soon into the five-month period for campaign rallies, processions, and meetings as provided in the INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

“It is even more worrisome that these are happening as several electoral activities that will precede the elections are in progress such as the display of the register of voters for claims and objections nationwide.

“Following extensive reports, reviews, and deliberations, the meeting arrived at the following resolutions: Security agencies will upscale intelligence gathering, sharing, and utilisation of the same to stem further sabotage.

“Deployment of joint security and safety teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide forthwith. The teams will include, among others, the police, army, DSS, civil defence and the federal fire service.”

