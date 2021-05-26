ATTACKS ON INEC: Buhari not interested in third term – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency said on Wednesday the increasing fire incidents in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and attacks on police stations in some parts of the country would not stop the 2023 general elections.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who stated this when he featured in a programme on Arise TV, insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested in a third term.

The presidential aide was reacting to the recent burning of INEC offices in Anambra, Enugu and Imo States by suspected hoodlums.

Gunmen had since the beginning of the year attacked several police stations in the South-East part of the country.

The heinous activities had since been extended to the South-South where at least two police stations were touched by the criminals a few days ago.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke on the criminals attack on the commission last week, said at least 21 offices had been set on fire by hoodlums in the last two years in several parts of the country.

During the programme, Shehu described the atrocities perpetrated by the criminals across the country as very disturbing.

Shehu said: “It is very disturbing that INEC and police offices are being set ablaze in parts of the country by anarchists. I believe the law enforcement agents are sufficient enough to deal with them.

“Does anybody want to stop election in 2023? President Buhari is not interested in third term. He is not cut out for that. So, there will be an election in 2023 and we will get there, God willing.”

