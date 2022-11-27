Attacks on INEC facilities a major sign of government collapse — Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Sunday night condemned the latest attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facility by criminals in the country.

Gunmen had on Sunday morning set ablaze the INEC office in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State and destroyed 340 ballot boxes, generators, and an unspecified number of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), among others.

Falana, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said the attacks were products of a failed government.

He also criticised the security agencies for failing to arrest the criminals behind the attacks.

He, therefore, called for collaboration between the commission and the security agencies in order to prevent future attacks.

Falana said: “It’s a worrisome trend of impunity in the country whereby criminal elements operate without being arrested by the security agencies. I had thought this would not happen again. Because one would have thought after the attacks on INEC facilities in Osun, Anambra, Ogun, and others that the states would have put machinery in place to prevent such reoccurrence.

“If care is not taken we are simply waiting for the next attack and that’s not acceptable in a country with government in place. When criminal elements take over the monopoly of violence in any country, it simply suggests the government has collapsed. We must go back to the drawing table and the commission must strengthen collaboration with the security agencies.

“The government operates in an atmosphere of impunity. Just last week the IGP and National Security Adviser came out to blame state governors for perpetuating electoral violence. Since then nobody has been arrested. Considering the security situation at the moment, elections cannot be conducted successfully in every part of the country.

“Nigerians must rise up beyond attending rallies and campaigns to defend their votes and ensure a peaceful electoral process in the country.”

