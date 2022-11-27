Politics
Attacks on INEC facilities a major sign of government collapse — Falana
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Sunday night condemned the latest attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facility by criminals in the country.
Gunmen had on Sunday morning set ablaze the INEC office in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State and destroyed 340 ballot boxes, generators, and an unspecified number of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), among others.
Falana, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said the attacks were products of a failed government.
He also criticised the security agencies for failing to arrest the criminals behind the attacks.
He, therefore, called for collaboration between the commission and the security agencies in order to prevent future attacks.
READ ALSO: Falana says Buhari breached constitutional provisions in nominating INEC RECs
Falana said: “It’s a worrisome trend of impunity in the country whereby criminal elements operate without being arrested by the security agencies. I had thought this would not happen again. Because one would have thought after the attacks on INEC facilities in Osun, Anambra, Ogun, and others that the states would have put machinery in place to prevent such reoccurrence.
“If care is not taken we are simply waiting for the next attack and that’s not acceptable in a country with government in place. When criminal elements take over the monopoly of violence in any country, it simply suggests the government has collapsed. We must go back to the drawing table and the commission must strengthen collaboration with the security agencies.
“The government operates in an atmosphere of impunity. Just last week the IGP and National Security Adviser came out to blame state governors for perpetuating electoral violence. Since then nobody has been arrested. Considering the security situation at the moment, elections cannot be conducted successfully in every part of the country.
“Nigerians must rise up beyond attending rallies and campaigns to defend their votes and ensure a peaceful electoral process in the country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...