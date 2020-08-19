Attacks on Nigerians in Ghana must be dealt with decisively —Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the alleged attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana was against the protocol of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The speaker said the attack must be dealt with decisively in the interest of the two West African countries.

The president of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, Chukwuemeka Nnaji, had on Saturday, August 15, accused Ghanaian authorities of locking up shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra, the Ghanaian capital and requesting them (Nigerian traders) to make a cash payment of one million dollars as a condition for reopening the shops.

READ ALSO: FG may approach ECOWAS court over attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday August 17, after a meeting with the representatives of the Nigerian traders in Ghana under the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN), said the Nigerian government might approach the ECOWAS court for a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, @femigbaja, on Wednesday August 19, the speaker said he discussed the matter with Onyeama on Tuesday, adding that the foreign affairs minister was “very much on top of it, together with the Minister of Trade, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who is also in touch with his counterpart in Ghana.”

Gbajabiamila added, “The happenings in Ghana are indeed against the spirit of the ECOWAS protocol and must be dealt with decisively in the interest of both countries.”

Join the conversation

Opinions