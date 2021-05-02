Attacks on Pantami targeted at Buhari ---Islamic group | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Attacks on Pantami targeted at Buhari —Islamic group
A Bauchi State-based Islamic group, the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), says allegations levelled against the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, are actually targeted at the President Muhammadu Buhari.
The group also called on the goverment and security agencies to take action against people with “questionable character who have never hidden their desire to see the failure and disintegration of Nigeria.”
In a communique released by the group after its meeting in Bauchi on Sunday, the Chairman of JIBWIS, Barrister Garba Hassan, said the attacks on Pantami by people he termed as enemies of Islam and the north, were not aimed at the minister but at Buhari.
“We have observed with dismay that the pull-him-down war being waged against Dr Isa Ali Pantami in his current position as a senior member of President Buhari’s cabinet, is nothing other than the pursuit of the sheer hatred, grudges and ill-will being nursed against the President himself and the north in general,” the communique reads.
“Both known and hidden enemies of the administration who have, from the word go, never missed any opportunity to express negative, low and mischievous opinion about the government to the extent of openly supporting agitations and attempt to bring the whole system down, are the hidden hands behind the allegations.
READ ALSO: Northern govs allege new plot in controversy over Pantami’s alleged terror link
“Basically, the present campaign of calumny, blackmail and hatred against the truly patriotic, performing and responsible Dr. Isa Ali Pantami is actually in furtherance of the agenda hatched long ago to do everything possible to discredit the present administration.
“We call on the Federal Government and security agencies to double their efforts in the area of confronting the various security challenges being faced by the country.
“Issues having to do with intelligence gathering should be accorded serious attention.”
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...