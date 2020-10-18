Attempt to break #EndSARS protests with military will be disastrous, regrettable –Apostle Suleman

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has declared that any attempt to break up the EndSARS protests by unleashing the military will only open up new demands that will be disastrous and regrettable.

Apostle Suleman made the comments in a series of tweets late on Saturday while reacting to the announcement by the Nigerian Army that it was commencing its annual exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile amidst the ongoing nationwide protests.

The cleric, who hinted that the military exercise which will commence nationwide on October 20, 2020, is to counter the protest that has lasted over two weeks, warned that any move against the peaceful protest by the youth will be disastrous.

Read also: Apostle Suleman joins #EndSars campaign, says they are worse than criminals

Apostle Suleman tweeted, “Attempting to break the youths by unleashing the military will only open up new demands. That will be disastrous and regrettable.

“The reactions to years of oppression can’t stop in a week. @MBuhari, if Kolade Johnson, Jimoh Ishaq, etc, were your children, will you be quiet?” he asked in the Twitter post.

Join the conversation

Opinions