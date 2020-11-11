Attempt to weaken North because of 2023 political interest will fail – NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said people of the region are aware of plans by some politicians eyeing the presidency in 2023 to weaken the North on many fronts following the #EndSARS protest in the country.

The NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Forum had credible information about an alleged plan to force restructuring on the region under the guise of ending the agitation against bad governance in the country.

He said the North was capable of identifying and protecting its own interests and would neither be blackmailed nor intimidated into accepting restructuring as a means to improved condition of living for Nigerians.

The spokesman said: “The Forum is aware of attempts to weaken the North by interests that believe that this is their only path to success in the 2023 elections.

“These interests should know that the North will neither be blackmailed nor intimidated, and we are quite capable of identifying and protecting our own interests.

“Some of these interests seek to exploit our plural nature and deepen what they see as divisions. They will fail because northerners know that what unites us is a lot stronger than what divides us.

“Others create the impression that the North is opposed to the country being restructured along lines that will improve the quality of our union, ensure higher standards of justice, better security, and progress for all Nigerians. These too will fail.

“The North is ready to discuss all elements of our co-existence but will not be stampeded into submitting to other interests who feel uncomfortable with a strong and united North, or blackmailing us to adopt their versions of our future.”

