Attorney-General publicly severs ties with Trump in final days in office

Outgoing Attorney-General of the United States of America, William Barr has publicly severed ties with the embattled incumbent President Donald Trump in his final days in office.

“If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one,” Barr told reporters at the Justice Department on Monday when asked whether there is enough evidence regarding election fraud to appoint a special counsel to investigate. “But I haven’t and I’m not going to,” added Barr, who is stepping down from his post on Wednesday.

“I’m sure there was fraud in this election,” Barr said, before referring to comments he made to The Associated Press news agency three weeks ago where he said there was no “systemic or broad-based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election”.

“I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement.”

READ ALSO: I’m highly disappointed in the U.S Supreme Court –Trump

This came after Trump, told his party members, the Republicans, not to “be weak fools,” urging them to take to the streets of Washington DC on January 6 to protest for a fresh election when Congress meets to certify his loss in the November 3 presidential election where Joe Biden won.

In a tweet he posted on his verified Twitter handle, @RealDonaldTrump, on Saturday, December 19, the President urged GOP Congressional leaders to continue to hold the line and not recognize Biden as the winner despite the fact that the Electoral College had since ratified Biden as the winner.

Join the conversation

Opinions