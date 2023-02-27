AU, ECOWAS demand quick upload of election results

The African Union and Economic Community of West African States Observation Missions on Monday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the quick upload of election results on its portal.

The leader of the AU delegation, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the leader of the ECOWAS delegation, Ernest Koroma, briefed the media on the preliminary report of the elections in Abuja.

INEC has come under scathing criticism over its refusal to upload of results of many polling units on its election review, (IREV) portal.

Both delegations agreed that quick uploading of results would ensure credible conclusions of the electoral process.

Koroma, who is the former President of Sierra Leone, urged INEC to improve on its communication, saying such will help minimize speculations, disinformation, and fake news.

He said: “All we can do at this stage as we have done in the preliminary report is urge INEC to where possible improve on communication with the public and members of political parties.

READ ALSO: EU says Nigeria’s elections marred by lack of credibility, operational failures

“Improve on the counting and collation methods and review the uploading, because these were all systems that INEC promised to rule out without any difficulties.

“And as observers, we cannot make conclusive statements but will continue to urge INEC because there is a lot of anxiety out there, people are anxiously waiting.

“And the more we delay, the more we give room to speculations, misinformation, and disinformation. So, we are concerned about this, and as we say.

“We will continue our engagements with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure that what has started as a relatively peaceful process will continue and end up in a manner that is acceptable to every one of us, including the Nigerian populace.”

The groups also cautioned Nigerians against post-election violence.

“We urge Nigerians to complete a process started in an encouraging manner,” Koroma said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now