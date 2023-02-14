AU names ex-President Kenyatta head of 90-man observer team for Nigeria’s election

The African Union Commission on Tuesday, announced former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta as the head of a 90-man observer mission to Nigeria for this month’s general elections.

The polls which is seen as most important both for Nigeria and the continent, will kick off on February 25 with the presidential election, to be followed on March 11 for legislative and gubernatorial elections.

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) headed by Kenyatta, according to the AU, will, among other things, provide an “accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, offer recommendations for any improvement in future polls and to demonstrate AU support towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability and development in Nigeria,” the AU said in a statement.

