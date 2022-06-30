AU suspends 2 Nigerians, 5 others from economic council for alleged misconduct

The African Union (AU) has suspended seven members of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) for alleged misconduct.

The suspended members were indicted for misconduct and violation of Rule 8 of the Rules of Procedure of ECOSOCC and provisions of the AU Code of Ethics and Conduct by a panel set up by the 55-member continental union.

The septet were Tunji Asaolu (Nigeria), John Oba (Nigeria), .Abozer Elligai Elmana (Sudan), Abdurrahman Mokhtar (Libya), Roll Stephane Ngomat (Gabon), El Hacene Abdallah Bah Mbareck (Mauritania), and Shem Ochuodho (Kenya).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Nigerians were accused of abuse of office, misuse of the letterhead, and unlawful signing of Memorandum of Understanding.

It added that Asaolu operated an illegal bank account in the name of ECOSOCC (UBA: AU ECOSOCC PROJECTS, Account No: 1022334209) in Nigeria while Oba illegally appointed the President of Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Nigeria, Otunba Wanle Akinboye, as an AU-ECOSOCC Advisor on Culture and Tourism.

The statement read: ““Abuse of authority/office and unlawful signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with third parties on behalf of AU ECOSOCC (Mr. Abozer Elligai, Mr. Roll Ngomat and Mr. Abdurrahman Mokhtar.

“Illegal convening of the General Assembly and destabilization of ECOSOCC (Mr. Ngomat, Mr. Mokhtar, Dr. Mbareck, Dr. Shem Ochuodho & members of the Group of Eight).

“Misuse of ECOSOCC letter heads, logo, stamp/seal (Mr. Abozer, Mr. Ngomat, and Mr. Mokhtar).

“The illegal appointment of Ms. Evelyn Joe by Dr. El Hacene Mbareck as an AU ECOSOCC Global African Diaspora Forum on Migration and Development in Washington DC.”

