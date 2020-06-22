International Latest

AU suspends South Sudan

June 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed the country’s suspension from the African Union for failing to honour its financial obligations to the body over the past three years.

In a letter dated 17 June 2020, confirming the development from the country’s foreign mission in Ethiopia, the amount in question sums up to $9,191,234.04 (Nine million, one hundred and ninety one thousand, Two hundred and thirty-four and Four).

Speaking on the suspension, Deputy Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Hakim Edward stated that although South Sudan’s AU membership maintained, it would not be allowed to participate in subsequent meetings until further notice.

Apart from the AU, South Sudan is reportedly indebted to other international, regional and global bodies including the East African Community where it owes about 24 million dollars.

The country joined the Union as the 54th member in July 2011.

See official document confirming suspension below:

