Aubameyang completes move to Marseille

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a move to French club, Marseille from English Premier League side Chelsea.

The 34-year-old scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona last September.

Aubameyang exits the Premier League for the second time in 18 months, having spent four years at Arsenal from 2018 before joining Barca in January 2022.

Neither club have revealed whether Marseille have paid a fee for the France-born player.

Aubameyang is the latest departure during what has been a summer of change for Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues have made just three signings – Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos, France forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, and Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

