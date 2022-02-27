Aubameyang nets fifth Barca goal in Bilbao thrashing

Former Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his fifth goal for Barcelona since arriving the club last month.

The Gabonese has scored in his past three Barcelona games, and was one of the scorers in their 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The former Arsenal striker volleyed in a rebound after Gerard Pique’s header hit the crossbar to put his side ahead on 37 minutes.

Read Also: Aubameyang scores first Barcelona goals in win against Valencia

Ousmane Dembele hammered in a second from a tight angle and Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay added late goals.

Depay (nine) and De Jong (six) are the only players to score more for Barcelona than Aubameyang this season, despite only joining in early February.

Barca, who are unbeaten over 90 minutes since 8 December, move back up to fourth place in La Liga, points above champions Atletico Madrid.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now