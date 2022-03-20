Aubameyang nets first El Clasico goals as Barca stun Real Madrid

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals and made an assist to help Barcelona thrash rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants secured a stunning 4-0 win at the Bernabeu, with Aubameyang making a fantastic Clasico debut.

Real Madrid had won the past five Clasico meetings and it was expected that they extend the run even though they were without injured Karim Benzema.

But it was Aubameyang who drew the first blood in the 29th minute through an Ousmane Dembele assist before defender Roland Araujo doubled the lead for Barcelona in the first half.

The visitors continued their dominance in the second half as Fernando Torres added a third two minutes after the break before Aubameyang sealed the rout following another Dembele assist on 51 minutes.

Real Madrid looked uninspired and created very few chances as their lead over Sevilla at the top of La Liga remained at nine points.

Meanwhile, Xavi’s Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games and rose up to third in the table, 12 points behind Real with a game in hand.

