Aubameyang rescinds retirement decision to return as Gabon striker

A year after declaring his retirement from international competition, Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will rejoin the Gabon team.

In May 2022, the 33-year-old retired as his nation’s all-time leading scorer with 28 goals in 68 games.

Aubameyang claimed that a meeting with the president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, was what spurred his return to the team.

Garbon are currently leading their qualification group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and are captained by former La Rochelle defender Patrice Neveu.

When they host the Democratic Republic of the Congo in June, they may clinch a spot in the tournament in Ivory Coast with one game remaining.

“A few days ago, I had the immense honour to be received by the President of the Republic (of Gabon) Ali Bongo Ondimba,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram

“I listened to the wise words he (Ondimba) said to me as a father talking to his son.

“Following this, I therefore put myself at the disposal of my country and of the coach Patrice Neveu.”

The French-born forward made his debut for Gabon in 2009. He has recently been linked with a summer move back to Barcelona, where he started the 2022-2023 season.

The Catalan club, who won the La Liga last weekend, confirmed Aubameyang will get a winners medal despite playing for only eight minutes before his move to Chelsea.

