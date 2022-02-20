Connect with us

Aubameyang scores first Barcelona goals in win against Valencia

Former Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for his new club Barcelona in their 4-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday.

Barca extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to nine matches with the victory at Valencia.

Aubameyang was actually making his first start for the club in the league and he slammed in the opener from Jordi Alba’s pass.

Frenkie de Jong tapped in a second for the visitors and Aubameyang converted from close range, despite a VAR check for offside.

Carlos Soler pulled one back for the hosts before Pedri curled home superbly from range to seal a big win for the Xavi side.

Barca climbed to fourth place after the win, a spot above champions Atletico Madrid who had beaten Osasuna at the weekend to atay in top four.

