Auchi poly expels 40 for alleged falsification of results

The Management of Auchi polytechnic, Edo, has expelled 40 students for alleged falsification of results to secure admission into the institution.

The polytechnic confirmed the development in the news bulletin of the Information and Public Relations Unit and signed by one Adebola Ogunboyowa on Wednesday.

The students, according to Ogunboyowa, were expelled after the verification exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He said the affected students were involved in forgery and falsification of their results to gain admission into the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

The official added that the expelled students cut across different departments in the polytechnic.

