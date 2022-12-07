Metro
Auchi poly expels 40 for alleged falsification of results
The Management of Auchi polytechnic, Edo, has expelled 40 students for alleged falsification of results to secure admission into the institution.
The polytechnic confirmed the development in the news bulletin of the Information and Public Relations Unit and signed by one Adebola Ogunboyowa on Wednesday.
The students, according to Ogunboyowa, were expelled after the verification exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session.
READ ALSO: FG sacks 12 Auchi poly randy lecturers
He said the affected students were involved in forgery and falsification of their results to gain admission into the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.
The official added that the expelled students cut across different departments in the polytechnic.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...