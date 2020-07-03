Audit report reveals Nigerian Law School paid cleaner N32m in one year

The Nigerian Law School (NLS) was alleged to have paid an unnamed cleaner the sum of N32 million in one year.

The Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation made the claim in an audit report currently being scrutinised by the Senate, adding that the school committed several financial anomalies.

The Audit report also indicted the NLS for misappropriation and spending without approvals.

The findings are part of the 2015 Financial Report of the Office of the Auditor-General that is currently being scrutinised by the Senate Public Accounts Committee for investigation.

The report also queried the payment of N36m as dressing allowance of 52 workers to the account of a single member of staff in violation of Nigeria’s Financial Act.

The report partly read: “The examination of payment records revealed that the Nigerian Law School several times paid N36m to staff as dressing allowance in 2013 alone.

“The Management could not substantiate these payments with any approval from Salaries and Wages Commission to enable the audit team to determine the genuineness of these payments to staff. No appropriation in this request.”

Stunned by the revelation, the Director-General of the school, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, said he was not in office when the issues occurred, but agreed that “government is a continuum.”

Conceding that the DG was not in office when the financial infractions were committed, members of the committee asked Professor Ciroma to recover the money involved and return same into the school’s account.

