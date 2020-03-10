Audu Ogbe is new ACF chairman

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday appointed a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh as its new Chairman.

The Chairman of the Leadership Selection Committee, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Wushishi and the Secretary, Malam Bukar Zarma, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

A former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu emerged the Secretary General of the National Working Committee (NWC) of ACF.

According to the statement, the appointments were ratified and adopted after several hours of deliberations.

The statement read: “Amb. Shehu Malami is Chairman of the Board of Trustees, while Senator Fred Orti is the Deputy Chairman. Amb. Ibrahim Mai Sule has been appointed the Vice Chairman.

“Other members of the NWC are Senator Ibrahim Ida (Deputy Chairman), Senator Salihu Matori (Vice Chairman) Alhaji Tambari Ahmed (Deputy Secretary General), Alhaji Yakubu Gobir (Assistant Secretary General) Mr. Emmanuel Yaweh (Publicity Secretary), Amb. Ayuba Ngbako (Deputy Publicity Secretary) and Col. Aliyu Audu (Assistant Publicity Secretary).

READ ALSO: EFCC, ICPC recovered N3.7bn recovered from NDDC contractors – Buhari

“Also appointed are – Alhaji Shuaibu Shehu (Legal Adviser), Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi (Deputy Legal Adviser), Alhaji Mohammed Jibrin (Assistant Legal Adviser), Alhaji Babasule Bisalla (Treasurer), Ms. Fati E. Ibrahim (Deputy treasurer), Alhaji Yusuf Jega (Assistant treasurer), Alhaji Ibrahim Moriki (Financial Secretary), Chief Kevin Kwapn (Deputy Financial Secretary), Alhaji Ajiya Idris (Assistant Financial Secretary), Hajia Saadatu Abdullahi (Auditor), Alhaji Hassan Yusufu (Deputy Auditor), and Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu as Assistant Auditor).

Join the conversation

Opinions