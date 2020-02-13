AUNO: Minister in sympathy visit to scene of Boko Haram massacre

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar, on Thursday visited Auno in Borno State to sympathize with the people of the area over Sunday’s killing of over 30 travelers by Boko Haram insurgents.

The minister said: “We are here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, who directed that the ministry should come and condole with the government and people of Auno, following the unfortunate attack by the Boko Haram.”

The minister, who was accompanied on the trip by the Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Paul Tarfa, and Yabawa Kolo, chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), was revived by the district head of Auno, Abba Annas.

The NEDC Managing Director, Muhammed Alkali, said that the Commission would provide succour to the victims’ families.

