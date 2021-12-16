‘Auntie, no correct me again oh’, BBNaija star Ka3na drags actress Ada Ameh

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Katherine Jones, popularly known as Ka3na has dragged veteran actress Ada Ameh on the social media platform, Instagram ten months after she was initially called out by the thespian.

Ka3na in her Instagram post stated that the veteran actress is beginning to create a ‘nuisance’ of herself.

It would be recalled that in February 2021, Ada Ameh slammed the reality star for failing to acknowledge a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh.

The reality star has now reacted after several months.

She has used unprintable names to describe the popular thespian and told her that she should never try what she did to her months ago.

“You’re becoming a nuisance,” Ka3na wrote.

She added: “Auntie, no correct me again oh. If you see my trend, remove your eyes.”

Read her outburst below.

