Australia qualify for Qatar World Cup after beating Peru on penalties

Australia have secured their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December this year.

Australia became the 31st team to book their place at the global showpiece after defeating Peru on penalties in an intercontinental play-off on Monday night.

Both teams played a goalless 120 minutes before Australia won the shootout 5-4, thanks to the saving ability of the Australian keeper.

Andrew Redmayne, who replaced Mat Ryan just before the shootout for his third cap, was the hero, as he saved Alex Valera’s final kick to hand his side victory.

The Qatar World Cup will be Australia’s fifth appearance in a row, having qualified every time since 2006.

They will be in Group D alongside defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

The World Cup’s final team will be decided on Tuesday when Costa Rica face New Zealand at the same venue, the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Peru were hoping to reach a second consecutive World Cup. They had finished fifth in South American qualifying to reach this playoff.

Australia finished third in their Asian qualifying group and beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in Qatar last Tuesday to set up this showdown with Peru.

