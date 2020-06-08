Australia says China remains unwilling to ease trade tension

Australia’s move to ease its week-long tension with trading partner, China, after calling for an independent probe on the Coronavirus pandemic which most likely originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has met series of disappointments.

Australian Trade Minister, Simon Birmingham, stated that Beijing, the country’s biggest export market, had ignored Canberra’s countless pleas and requests for discussions despite affirmations that the call for an independent probe on China was not politically sponsored.

“Unfortunately, our requests for a discussion have so far been met negatively,” Birmingham told a state media on Monday. “That’s disappointing.”

Since the spat, China has suspended subsequent beef imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors and imposed heavy tariffs on barley as it accused Australia of playing “petty tricks”.

“We hope that Australia will meet China halfway, truly adhere to principles of mutual respect and equality, and do more things that is beneficial to China-Australia’s mutual trust and cooperation,” said spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing.

On Friday, Beijing advised its people to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against the Chinese in connection with the pandemic, which Canberra disputed.

Amidst the tension, however, is Australia’s accusations of China meddling in its domestic affairs and concerns about China’s growing influence in the region.

