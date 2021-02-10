Australian Open: Djokovic, Thiem, Kyrgios through; Wawrinka crashes out

Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios all made it through to the third round of the Australian Open on the day three of the tournament.

World number one, Djokovic survived a scare and overcame American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 in a four-set encounter that lasted for three hours and 30 minutes.

Djokovic, the defending champion, is seeking a third consecutive title in Melbourne and a ninth overall.

Thiem, last year finalist, had a much easier outing, being on court only for one hour and 39 minutes as he defeated Germany’s Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2.

Read Also: Williams, Osaka begin Australian Open campaign with ease, Kerber crashes out

But Swiss Stan Wawrinka exited in a fifth-set tie-break loss to Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who is world number 55.

17th seed Wawrinka was beaten 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6 (11-9) by Fucsovics, who will face 14th seed Milos Raonic in the third round after the Canadian beat France’s Corentin Moutet 6-7 (1-7) 6-1 6-1 6-4.

Later on Wednesday, Australian Kyrgios then produced a thrilling five-set win over Ugo Humbert in front of a rowdy John Cain Arena, with the crowd cheering the home boy.

Kyrgios defeated the Frenchman 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to scale through.

Join the conversation

Opinions