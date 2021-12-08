Author Chimamanda Adichie, Melinda Gates appear on BBC 100 most inspiring women for 2021

Acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie appeared alongside ninety-nine other women on the BBC list for the most inspirational women in 2021.

The list was published on Tuesday, December 7. Specifically, the list consists of women who have been able to “reset” and reinvent society.

Although the list was dominated by Afghanistans, two Nigerians made the list. Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is listed under the “Culture and Education” category, which consists of 31 women out of the 100 chosen.

The other Nigerian on the list is Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, a Lagos-based lawyer and founder of the all-women law firm Headfort Foundation, which offers pro-bono legal services.

READ ALSO: Chimamanda offers more reasons she had to dump the Catholic Church

Also, the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai who hails from Pakistan appeared on the list.

Samoa’s first female prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, Professor Heidi J Larson, who heads The Vaccine Confidence Project were also included on the list.

The list also includes a diverse range of female figures from leaders in politics, arts and business to everyday heroes fighting for what they believe in.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now