Author Chimamanda Adichie, Melinda Gates appear on BBC 100 most inspiring women for 2021
Acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie appeared alongside ninety-nine other women on the BBC list for the most inspirational women in 2021.
The list was published on Tuesday, December 7. Specifically, the list consists of women who have been able to “reset” and reinvent society.
Although the list was dominated by Afghanistans, two Nigerians made the list. Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is listed under the “Culture and Education” category, which consists of 31 women out of the 100 chosen.
The other Nigerian on the list is Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, a Lagos-based lawyer and founder of the all-women law firm Headfort Foundation, which offers pro-bono legal services.
Also, the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai who hails from Pakistan appeared on the list.
Samoa’s first female prime minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, Professor Heidi J Larson, who heads The Vaccine Confidence Project were also included on the list.
The list also includes a diverse range of female figures from leaders in politics, arts and business to everyday heroes fighting for what they believe in.
