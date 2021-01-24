AUTO CRASH: Ondo varsity orders students to vacate campus over violence

The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, on Sunday ordered the indefinite closure of the university following the killing of some students of the institution in a ghastly auto accident near its main gate.

A cement-laden truck belonging to Dangote Group had on Saturday rammed into shops opposite the university main gate at Akoko South West local government area of the state and killed students and residents of the community.

The management ordered the closure of the institution after the students violently protested the killing of their colleagues in the accident.

The university’s Registrar, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, who announced the closure of the institution in a circular, directed the students to vacate the campus immediately.

READ ALSO: Ondo varsity students ignore gov’s threat, lockdown state capital in protest

The circular read: “Further to our circular of Saturday 23rd January 2021 and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, 24th January 2021, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the university be closed with immediate effect until further notice.

“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6:00 p.m. today, Sunday 24th January 2021.”

Join the conversation

Opinions