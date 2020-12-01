Autogas cheaper than petrol – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Tuesday it would be more economical to power vehicles with autogas than Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Sylva, who disclosed this at the launch of the autogas scheme at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) station in Abuja, added that motorists with vehicles running on autogas would spend less in refueling their tanks than those using petrol.

The event was also attended by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The minister told journalists that the autogas include the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Sylva said ministry was working out the appropriate price for autogas.

He said: “But I can assure you that it is cheaper than PMS.”

The minister also inaugurated five buses that run on autogas and handed over the vehicles to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), with a promise that about 100 more buses would be delivered to the labour union in due course.

