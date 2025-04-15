Autonomy: Court adjourns ALGON’s suit against federal, state govts to May 29

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned a suit filed by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) against the federal and state governments till May 29.

The Supreme Court had on July 11, 2024, granted financial autonomy to the 774 local government areas in the country.

However, ALGON filed the suit following alleged failure by the state governments to comply with the apex court’s decision.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/353/2025, the Registered Trustees of ALGON demanded that the 774 LGAs be granted representation at Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings where allocations are discussed.



The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Minister of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), state’s Commissioners for Finance, Minister of Budget and National Planning, and the Accountant-General of the Federation were listed as respondents in the suit.

Also listed were the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission; the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, various commercial banks, and one Bello Lawal as defendants in the suit.

The trustees, in the suit urged the court to declare that given the Supreme Court decision on July 11, 2024, the respondents cannot disburse monies to the 774 LGAs without their approval, among other reliefs.

