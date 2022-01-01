Autopsy reveals Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, died from acute lung injury

An autopsy conducted on the late student of Dowen College in Lekki area of Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni, has revealed that he died from acute lung injury caused by chemical intoxication.

The 12-year-old student’s family had claimed that he died after he was allegedly bullied by his mates in school.

The school management later dismissed the claim, saying the deceased sustained injuries while playing football in the college.

The Lagos State government had since shut down the school to pave way for a thorough investigation of the incident.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the housemasters and staff members arrested in connection with the boy’s death had been released.

He added that the report did not indict any of them in Sylvester’s death.

According to Odumosu, the autopsy report signed by the Consultant Pathologist at the Central Hospital in Warri, Delta State, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire, revealed that the late student had a scalded upper lip, bruised flanks/back, acute gastric erosion, acute lung injury, cerebral oedema with raised intracranial pressure and enlarged liver.

The CP said: ”Toxicology is still to be carried out, which is the final one. The interim one has not. Based on that, the court order we got has elapsed and we have released the housemaster and others on bail as of Thursday because they have not been indicted of murder. It is only murder cases that are not subject to bail.

READ ALSO: SYLVESTER OROMONI: Lagos arraigns five Dowen College students

“Since the medical report has not indicted them so far, I think there is a need for them to have their freedom because bail is not the end of the case.”

By: Ijeoma Ilekanachi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now