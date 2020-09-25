Aviation unions back labour on strike, direct members to withdraw services from Monday | Ripples Nigeria

Four unions in the country aviation industry on Friday expressed their support for the nationwide strike proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to force the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

The unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

The organized labour had vowed to go ahead with the nationwide rally and strike slated on September 28.

But the National Industrial Court had on Friday restrained the labour unions from going ahead with the actions.

However, the General Secretary of the National Union of Aviation Employees, Aba Ocheme, told journalists that the union members would withdraw their services from the country’s aerodromes indefinitely.

He said, “Sure. Airports will not operate from Monday. As you are aware, the NLC and TUC have declared indefinite nationwide strike action with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020.

“Our unions as above named are in full support of the strike action.

“As such all workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of 28th September 2020 until otherwise communicated by the NLC/TUC or our unions.

“All workers shall comply.”

