Aviation workers give notice of strike, shut Kaduna airport in protest against El-Rufai | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Aviation workers give notice of strike, shut Kaduna airport in protest against El-Rufai
The Kaduna Airport would be on a lockdown from Sunday, as aviation workers across the country announced the commencement of a strike till next week Friday.
The unions include the National Union Of Air Transport Employees, Association Of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and National Association Of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers.
The call for a nationwide industrial ation was contained in a letter jointly signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba; ANAP General Secretary, Rasaq Saidu; and NAAPE General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime.
READ ALSO: LongRead…El-Rufai: ‘Small’ man with big ‘wahala’. 10 times he stoked issues and left Nigerians wondering
According to the content, the workers revealed that the strike was in consonance with the declaration by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Chapter, to embark on the action in protest of anti-labour practices perpetrated against civil servants by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration in the state.
The letter dated May 14, 2021, was titled, ‘Notice To All Aviation Workers – Total Shut Down Of Kaduna Airport’.
The aviation unions further wrote the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Capt Hamisu Yadudu, officially informing him of the development.
By Mayowa Oladeji
More details later…
