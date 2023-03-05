Avoid mistakes of your forebears, be fair to all, Pa Fasoranti charges president-elect, Tinubu

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has charged the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on unity of the country and fairness to all Nigerians regardless of differing ethnicities.

Tinubu was last Wednesday declared winner of the February 25 election having defeated his closet rivals, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

In a congratulatory message on Saturday, Pa Fasoranti implored Tinubu to avoid the mistakes made by his predecessors.

The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had come under heavy criticism for allegedly emboldening ethnic and religious rivalry in the country.

Tinubu, according to the Afenifere Leader, must tread new path where all Nigerians will be equally accommodated.

He also urged aggrieved parties to seek redress in court and allow the President-elect to settle down.

The message reads: “You now have the opportunity. Now is the time for you to prove me right. I pray to God to be with you.

“In going about this, avoid the mistakes of some of your forebears. Be fair to all concerned. Go ahead to unite the country, see and treat the country as one. Be a federalist. Allow the big ethnic groups to exist and respect one another, but also allow the small ones to feel proud and wanted in the spirit of federalism as practised in the United States.

“We should all go peaceful, take lawful means, and thread legitimate and legal paths to rectify anything that might have, from their own point of view, gone wrong, and let Tinubu and all concerned settle down immediately to tackle the enormous Nigerian project of tackling insecurity, solving our economic downturn, restructuring the country, and rebuilding a nation never so badly divided on ethnic, religious and corrupt lines.”

Meanwhile, another Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo had declared Tinubu’s victory in the election as a daylight robbery, saying it won’t stand.

The Yoruba leader also faulted INEC for announcing the former Lagos State governor as the winner despite reports of alleged irregularities during the election.

