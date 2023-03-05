Politics
Avoid mistakes of your forebears, be fair to all, Pa Fasoranti charges president-elect, Tinubu
The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has charged the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on unity of the country and fairness to all Nigerians regardless of differing ethnicities.
Tinubu was last Wednesday declared winner of the February 25 election having defeated his closet rivals, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.
In a congratulatory message on Saturday, Pa Fasoranti implored Tinubu to avoid the mistakes made by his predecessors.
The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had come under heavy criticism for allegedly emboldening ethnic and religious rivalry in the country.
Tinubu, according to the Afenifere Leader, must tread new path where all Nigerians will be equally accommodated.
He also urged aggrieved parties to seek redress in court and allow the President-elect to settle down.
The message reads: “You now have the opportunity. Now is the time for you to prove me right. I pray to God to be with you.
READ ALSO:2023: Afenifere leader, Fasoranti prays for Tinubu despite Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi
“In going about this, avoid the mistakes of some of your forebears. Be fair to all concerned. Go ahead to unite the country, see and treat the country as one. Be a federalist. Allow the big ethnic groups to exist and respect one another, but also allow the small ones to feel proud and wanted in the spirit of federalism as practised in the United States.
“We should all go peaceful, take lawful means, and thread legitimate and legal paths to rectify anything that might have, from their own point of view, gone wrong, and let Tinubu and all concerned settle down immediately to tackle the enormous Nigerian project of tackling insecurity, solving our economic downturn, restructuring the country, and rebuilding a nation never so badly divided on ethnic, religious and corrupt lines.”
Meanwhile, another Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo had declared Tinubu’s victory in the election as a daylight robbery, saying it won’t stand.
The Yoruba leader also faulted INEC for announcing the former Lagos State governor as the winner despite reports of alleged irregularities during the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...