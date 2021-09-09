Awaziem joins Turkish club Alanyaspor on season-long loan

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem will be playing at the Turkish Super Lig for the rest of the season after joining Aytemiz Alanyaspor on loan.

Awaziem linked up with Alanyaspor on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese outfit Boavista on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to be hosted in this way. I am also happy to come to such a beautiful place,” Awaziem told the club’s website.

“I have heard the name and successes of Aytemiz Alanyaspor for a long time.

“When the offer came, I did not think about it. I immediately accepted it. No one should doubt that I will give everything to reach the goals.

“I have a structure that gives everything on the field. I am a ready player. I want to play right away.”

President of the club Hasan Çavuşoğlu has expressed his delight following Awaziem’s arrival.

“Awaziem set off after the Nigeria game and came to Alanya yesterday evening. He is a football player that we believe will contribute to our team,” he said.

“Transferring such player was not easy. He almost joined Beşiktaş in the last few days, but we were lucky. A very good team. We think we did it. I believe Aytemiz Alanyaspor will return to its old days with our new coach.

“We lost two matches, but we are still at the top of the league. I hope we will all get back together. We will try to bring our team to the place it deserves together with the new players, the technical team and the Aytemiz Alanyaspor community.

“Awaziem, Aytemiz is now a part of Alanyspor. We are together until the end of the season. I think we will have a good season.”

