Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint.

Awaziem, who joined the topflight club on loan last summer from FC Porto, has now completed a permanent transfer.

Boavista triggered the buy-out option in the loan contract to have the versatile defender continue with them.

The €5m paid to Porto to secure Awaziem’s services, makes the Nigeria international the most expensive signing in the history of Boavista.

The 24-year-old made 27 league appearances for Boavista in the 2020/21 season.

He had joined Porto in 2015, making 10 league appearances for the first team, before spending time on loan with clubs in France, Turkey and Spain.

