AWCONQ: Super Falcons make it to next round despite defeat to Ghana in Accra

Super Falcons of Nigeria have been beaten 1-0 by the Black Queens of Ghana in an Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifying clash in Accra on Sunday.

The Nigerian ladies had picked up a 2-0 victory over the Queens in Lagos last Thursday but fell to a slim defeat in the reverse fixture in Accra.

Despite the defeat in Accra, the Super Falcons have secured a spot in the second round of the qualifying series, as the Black Queens crashed out following their aggregate loss.

Read Also: Lagos first lady, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu pays Falcons visit ahead Ghana game

After a goalless first half, Ghana broke the deadlock in the 48th minute through Princella Adubea, but hopes of scoring a second faded even more as captain Portia Boakye was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The result means Ghana, who had missed only the 2012 edition of the AWCON, will now not also be at the 2022 edition which will be hosted in Morocco.

It also means that the Black Queens have missed out of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup billed to hold in Australia and New Zealand.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1991, the Super Falcons have not missed an edition of the continental tournament as well as the World Cup.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now