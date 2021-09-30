Awolowo composed Yoruba nation’s anthem – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Thursday the late former Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, composed the Yoruba nation’s anthem.

Aregbesola, who is also the former governor of Osun State, made the clarification when an association known as the Yoruba Heritage Group presented an award to him at a programme tagged “Ipate Asa” in Ondo State.

The event was organised in partnership with the Ondo State Ministry of Culture And Tourism.

The minister said he was not the original composer of the anthem.

The ex-governor said he only adopted the anthem and enforced it during his tenure in Osun State.

He said: “I am not the original composer of the Yoruba nation’s anthem as it is believed in some quarters. The song was originally composed by Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“The Yoruba anthem, which is being adopted in Ondo State at public event was full of lyrics meant to move the Yoruba race forward.

” I was not the real composer of the Yoruba anthem. It was Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo who sat down and wrote the song in 1978 when he created the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). He then called on Late Hubert Ogunde to help add melody and tunes to the song.

” For those that have been following us, they would know that before it was launched for public events, it was the song that was used before I was sworn in as a governor of Osun State.

“My kind of swearing-in ceremony was done in a haste. The court ordered my victory on Friday, and the court ordered that I must be sworn in before noon the following day, Saturday, November 27, 2010.

” So my own kind of swearing-in ceremony was not with leisure but a hasty one and I still insisted that the Yoruba anthem must be recited before I was sworn in.

” It means we know the importance and the essence of the anthem. For those who have intelligence, they would understand that the anthem was a pointer to our direction as a Yoruba race.

“I thank God that we followed the right way when I was a governor. All I am saying is that it takes a focused leader with a deep understanding of his race to accept and adopt such anthem at a time like this.”

