Awolowo-Dosumu distances self from reports on planned assassination of Tinubu

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the only surviving daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has distanced herself from reports on the alleged plot to assassinate the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Awolowo-Dosunmu, who is the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, had on Tuesday raised the alarm over an alleged plot to eliminate the former Lagos State governor if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

She also claimed there was a grand plot to install the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as president after the killing of Tinubu by those behind the purported plan.

The daughter of the late nationalist, who stated this at a press conference in Lagos, claimed that the plot might be perfected immediately after the inauguration of the country’s new president in 2023.

However, in a statement on Wednesday night, the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, the publishers of The Nigerian Tribune, described the report as false, mischievous, and wicked.

Awolowo-Dosunmu noted that she had not spoken to any journalist about the presidential candidates for next year’s election.

She said: “I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so.

“I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria.”

