Politics
Awolowo’s daughter raises the alarm, alleges plot to eliminate Tinubu if he wins 2023 presidential poll
The only surviving daughter of late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to eliminate the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if he wins the 2023 presidential election
In the same breathe, Awolowo-Dosunmu also alleged that the grand plot was to install Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima as the president after getting rid of him (Tinubu).
The daughter of the late nationalist and statesman, who made the allegations at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, claimed that the plot may be perfected immediately after the swearing-in, in 2023.
Read also: Tinubu sending Shettima to NBA conference shows he lacks capacity to lead —Aisha Yesufu
Though she failed to mention those behind the plot, Awolowo-Dosunmu said she had privileged information that the plotters would take advantage of Tinubu’s medical condition and give him what she called the “Abiola treatment.”
“They are plotting against Tinubu; Yorubas should wake up. They are aware of Tinubu’s medical condition.
“All they are planning is, immediately after handing over and swearing-in, they are going to get rid of Tinubu and Shettima will be your next president if you are not careful.
“Yorubas have to wake up and not allow emotions to lead us,” she said.
