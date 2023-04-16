Awoniyi, Dennis in action as Forest fall to Man Utd

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action for Nottingham Forest as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Red Devils climbed to third place in the Premier League with the victory as Nottingham Forest remain in the relegation zone.

Antony scored the first goal on 32 minutes and assited Diogo Dalot to net the second on 76 minutes as the visitors cruised.

Read Also: Barcelona fail to score in third consecutive game

The win puts United three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game more.

Forest, who could have gone three points clear of the drop with a win, stay 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.

United will play against Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. Both sides played a 2-2 draw last week at Old Trafford.

